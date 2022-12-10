(Photo courtesy of Amanda Ramey with the City of Hurricane, WV)

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A brand new, state-of-the-art dog grooming and boarding facility has opened in Hurricane.

On Monday, Lucky Dog K9 and City of Hurricane officials held a ribbon cutting for the new business at 2902 Putnam Ave.

(Photo courtesy of Amanda Ramey with the City of Hurricane, WV)

Lucky Dog K9 offers full-service dog grooming and boarding. The City of Hurricane says a daycare option is coming soon.

Lucky Dog K9 also offers various kennels with a triple locking system, according to the City of Hurricane.

There are 14 inside and outside security cameras to monitor dogs, City officials say. Plus, each kennel room has a 65-inch television playing animal shows so the dogs are “never left in the dark or the silence.”

(Photo courtesy of Amanda Ramey with the City of Hurricane, WV)

(Photo courtesy of Amanda Ramey with the City of Hurricane, WV)

(Photo courtesy of Amanda Ramey with the City of Hurricane, WV)

Additionally, the City says Lucky Dog K9 installed a special septic system on their playground so neighbors do not have to deal with unpleasant smells.

City of Hurricane officials say Lucky Dog K9 accepts all breeds and believes dogs should be given fresh air, sunshine, and playtime, plus one-on-one time with staff for anxious pups.

Luck Dog K9 is a veteran-owned business that offers a military discount, the City of Hurricane says.

To learn more about Lucky Dog K9, visit their Facebook page.