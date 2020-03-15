Wal-Mart reduces hours nationwide due to demand for supplies

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – Walmart stores nationwide will be closing their doors overnight until further notice.

In a press release Saturday night, corporate officials said starting on Sunday, stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. so store staff are better able to stock, clean and sanitize the store.

Walmart stores with shorter hours that fall between that timeframe will not be affected by the change.

Despite the change, the company says associates will keep their scheduled shifts, and deliveries to stores will continue on their regular schedule.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories