Wasted energy converted to saved dollars; Ohio Valley businesses getting in on a new gadget

OHIO COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — Saving energy has been a national push from LED lights to solar electric, but what if an entire commercial building could use less electric, just not from changing the lightbulbs?

A little device is doing exactly that for some Ohio Valley businesses, and it’s only now being brought to national light. ​

You know that faint hum you hear when you turn on lights? ​Well according to Richard Peluchette, with TUNE filter, that’s wasted energy. ​In our Tri-State area; large institutions, like Wheeling University, have already tested it out, but the dealer says this should be on more Ohio Valley businesses’ radar. ​

The word is really now just starting to get out. Inductive filter that eliminates the wasted energy in your electrical system called harmonic distortion or noise. Richard Peluchette, authorized dealer of TUNE filters

The TUNE filter is rumored to be the most cost-effective product on the market, at a little over $1,000. There’s no plug; it doesn’t consume energy. It saves what’s not being used. ​

This product works off of the neutral. There is competition, but the competition is very expensive equipment that handles power correction on the hot side of it; the incoming side of it. Richard Peluchette, authorized dealer of TUNE filters

In the past five years, Peluchette has done controlled studies with known companies in our area. One facility using TUNE, one without. ​

We look at the last 12 months of bills; put it in. Then we see what kind of reaction the product had based on the kilowatt usage on your actual bill. Richard Peluchette, authorized dealer of TUNE filters

The results are in; Looking at Wheeling University alone, TUNE saved 12.5% on Kilowatt usage and save 10% on electric costs; totaling $12,000 in the first 9 months. ​

Liberty’s bill was in the neighborhood of about $5-6,000 a month. So, if they get 15% off of that, that’s about $750 per month. Richard Peluchette, authorized dealer of TUNE filters

Peluchette says it’s reach is going big with potential partnerships with franchises like Walmart coming soon. ​He just thinks this is too great of a product to keep secret for the area, and the hope is to get it residential in the future. ​

For more on the TUNE filter, contact Richard at 412-708-9803 or Richard.p@tunefiltersales.com.

