Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday

DUBLIN, OH (WJHL) – Wendy’s has decided to offer free chicken nuggets to everyone who goes through the drive-thrus Friday.
According to a tweet from Wendy’s the nuggets are completely free with no other purchase necessary or strings attached.
Customers can order a four-piece spicy or crispy nugget entree at no charge on Friday. The offer is available at all Wendy’s drive-thrus.
According to the tweet, the chain decided to offer the free nuggets after seeing the outpouring of loved during the COVID-19 pandemic.
