CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Legislation that would reduce personal income taxes by 10% in West Virginia cleared the House of Delegates on Friday.

Democrats in the Republican-controlled House complained that the bill will hardly help lower-income residents. The bill was adopted 76-20 and now goes to the state Senate.

Gov. Jim Justice tried to reduce income taxes by 60% last year as a way to spur population growth in a state that saw the highest percentage of residents leave over the past decade. The proposal was unanimously rejected in the House.

“The goal has always been to do an incremental approach, a more slower, more moderate approach,” said House Finance chairman Eric Householder, a Republican.

But the current bill drew complaints from Democrats because it doesn’t giving a greater percentage of money back to lower wage earners. Amendments to do just that were rejected.