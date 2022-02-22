CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia may be about to get back in the movie business because of action in the legislature.

When tragedy struck the Marshall University community in a football team plane crash, the story was eventually told in the movie, “We Are Marshall.” The coal field battles of southern West Virginia were the basis of the movie, “Matewan.” And, sightings of a red-eyed creature over Mason County, turned in to the movie, “Mothman Prophecies.”

Some of the filming for all of these films was done in the Mountain State. Now, lawmakers have voted to bring back big tax credits for movie makers in hopes they will return.

“We recognize that if we aren’t a player in a national scene like that, West Virginia just loses again. We want that money. We want your money, so come here and film here,” said Del. Dianna Graves, (R) Kanawha.

“When you have these film crews and you have producers and you have the actors coming to West Virginia, they’re going to spend money here for great lengths of time. Sometime these movies take awhile. I think our restaurants will prosper. I think our communities will prosper,” said Del. Doug Skaff, (D) Kanawha – Minority Leader.

Delegates say that two years ago, a movie called “The Evening Hour” was shot entirely in Kentucky, even though the whole story, locations, and characters were based in Logan and Boone counties, in West Virginia.

Producers say they filmed in Kentucky because it offered tax credits and West Virginia did not.