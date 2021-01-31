What do consumers want now? P&G bets on beard oil, cleaners

NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble is cleaning up during the pandemic.
The company’s sales were up last year, since it happens to make just about everything people needed while staying at home: Charmin toilet paper and Bounty paper towels.
One new product came at the right time: Disinfectant spray Microban 24 was introduced in February 2020, just before U.S. lockdowns began and as people rushed to find cleaning products that could keep surfaces and doorknobs germ-free.
Not so hot, according to Marc Pritchard, P&G’s chief brand officer: Gillette razors. Sales have slumped as men skip their morning shave routines while working from home instead of the office.
