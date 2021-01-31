What do consumers want now? P&G bets on beard oil, cleaners

Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard shows off the Charmin Forever Roll and the Charmin RollBot during a Procter & Gamble news conference before CES International, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble is cleaning up during the pandemic.

The company’s sales were up last year, since it happens to make just about everything people needed while staying at home: Charmin toilet paper and Bounty paper towels.

One new product came at the right time: Disinfectant spray Microban 24 was introduced in February 2020, just before U.S. lockdowns began and as people rushed to find cleaning products that could keep surfaces and doorknobs germ-free.

Not so hot, according to Marc Pritchard, P&G’s chief brand officer: Gillette razors. Sales have slumped as men skip their morning shave routines while working from home instead of the office.