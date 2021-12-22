All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021

What stores are open on Christmas?

(File/Getty)

(WJW) — For those who aren’t staying home for Christmas, there are a few stores and restaurants that aren’t closing their doors.

Some have limited hours, and others vary depending on location, and some will be closed due to illness. So it’s recommended customers call their location to make sure they are open before heading out.

Businesses that will be open on Christmas Day:
Acme
Aldi: Operating on limited hours. Check your local store.
— Applebee’s
— Boston Market
— Denny’s
— Dunkin’
— IHOP
— McDonald’s
— Waffle House
Walgreen’s: Check your local pharmacy

Businesses that will be closed on Christmas Day:
BJ’s Wholesale
— Chick-fil-A
— Chili’s
Costco
Kohl’s
— Olive Garden
Sam’s Club
— Target
— Walmart
Whole Foods

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

