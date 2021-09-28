Why can’t I find Halloween supplies?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With Halloween still over a month away, most people haven’t even begun shopping. That means most people also haven’t noticed this year’s supply shortage.

This lack of supplies is due to the same supply chain shortage we’ve seen all 2021.

Market Place says the shortage is due to an increase in consumer demand and not enough truck drivers to meet the demand. This created shipping delays throughout the nation.

Most residents in downtown Huntington say they haven’t started their shopping because that’s something they do closer to Halloween.

“My wife and daughter, they love Halloween. We have some decorations, but no candy so hopefully they’ll stock up on those,” says one resident, Brian Tomblin.

Another resident, Gemma Fearn, says she tries to plan ahead but always ends up shopping for supplies last minute.

One of the biggest Halloween stores in the Mountain State, Spirit Halloween, confirmed they’re experiencing a shortage of supplies this year as well, and they suggest everyone start their shopping now.

