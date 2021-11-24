Will my Christmas package be on time?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With labor shortages affecting companies, some are questioning whether or not their Christmas packages will make it to them on time.

Postal service workers say, although they were hit with the shortage earlier this year, they’re prepared now.

Will my package make it before Christmas?

“We’ve been hiring for peak season employees for quite some time and in fact, in West Virginia, we’ve hired over 165 employees at this point – that’s just for seasonal,” says Susan Wright, the spokesperson with West Virginia USPS.

She says the organization has been improving its processing capacities since early last summer.

Still, there are a few shipping deadlines you should know about before placing your order.

When is the last day I can place an order and get it before Christmas?

“Our shipping deadline is December 17th for first-class mail, and that includes things like Christmas cards and newsletters that you might send to loved ones. Also, small packages are considered first-class packages. December 18th is the deadline for our priority mail packages. For the procrastinator, which we all can be at times, that’s December 23rd for priority mail express,” Wright explains.

She says although December 23rd is the deadline, USPS encourages customers to send off their packages as early as possible as online shopping becomes “more popular.” Wright says they expect to deliver between 850 million and 950 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas alone.

She also sends out a reminder that Monday is Cyber Monday, and they are preparing for the influx of orders and deliveries then as well.

FedEx also shared, in a statement, their final shipment dates:

(For FedEx Ground) Last day to receive regular pickup/shipments: Wednesday, December 15

Last day to receive 2-day shipping: Wednesday, December 22

Last day to receive overnight shipping: Thursday, December 23

For more stories from Anna King, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.