MASSILLON, OH (WJW) – You won’t be seeing Shearer’s brand chips on grocery store shelves anymore.

According to a company spokesperson, Shearer’s stopped distributing their brand chips to retail stores.

Instead, they will continue manufacturing private label and contract manufacturing snacks, which the company said they’ve focused on the past two to three decades.

“[We] have come to realize that long-term success lies on the shoulders of those two business segments. With that, the difficult decision to end our Shearer’s branded snacks has become a realization,” said a spokesperson.

Shearer’s said this decision will help the company grow in the snack food industry and bring in more jobs.

The company has over a dozen plants in North America, including in Massillon.

They will be holding a career fair at the Massillon location, 4100 Millennium Blvd. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24.