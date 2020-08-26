Businesses in West Virginia, Kentucky can get disaster loans

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Certain small businesses in several counties in West Virginia and Kentucky can apply for loans as a result of excessive moisture and cold temperatures during April and May.
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the Working Capital Disaster Loans on Monday. They are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations.
The eligible counties are Cabell, Jackson, Mason, Wayne and Wood in West Virginia and Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky. They are eligible because they are contiguous to one or more primary counties in Ohio.
