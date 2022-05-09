CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During an event to honor Early College Academy graduates, a West Virginia businessman and his wife donated to a new program at Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College.

Wally and Martha Thornhill donated $50,000 to the Diesel Technology program at Southern’s Williamson campus in Mingo County. Mr. Thornhill, who came from a technical background himself, called the investment worthwhile for the local area.

Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, President of Southern, thanked the Thornhills for their investment in the new program, which will “provide education and training for students in a growing field.”

“Without the support of individuals like Wally and Martha Thornhill, these programs would not be possible. … without the vision and hard work of Dr. David Lemmon, Dean Professional and Technical Studies, Southern would not be seeing a resurgence of the Williamson Campus.” Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, President of Southern

Additionally, at the event, ninety-five early graduates from Beth Haven, Chapmanville, Lincoln County, Logan, Man, Mingo Central, and Tug Valley high schools were recognized. For more information about the Diesel Program or Southern WV Community & Technical College visit their website.