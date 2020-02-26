Busy “Crossover Day” at West Virginia Legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was fast and furious at the West Virginia State Capitol, as both the House and the Senate were rushing to get bills passed on Day 50 of the Legislative Session, known as Crossover Day. Bottom line: if a bill does not pass either chamber by the close of business Wednesday, it is dead for this year. A possible fix to the state’s long-delayed medical cannabis law passed the Senate, but similar bills in the House are going nowhere.

“We passed this bill overwhelmingly with bipartisan support three years ago, and patients still aren’t able to get relief,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

Another popular cause is also in jeopardy. A bill to greatly lower the cost of insulin for diabetics has passed the House – it’s stalled in the Senate.

“We hope that people will see the bigger picture, that this will save lives. That people could die from rationing their insulin,” said Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer, (D) Monongalia.

Two bills to improve broadband service across West Virginia have been approved, but a third may fail to cross the finish line even though …

“It’s the top issue we have for improving educational outcomes and improving the West Virginia economy,” said Del. Daniel Linville, (R) Cabell.

And a bill to protect and preserve patient medical records at hospitals that are closing in West Virginia moved forward in the Senate. It’s critical for cancer patients:

“What we want to try to protect is have patients go under repeat imaging and radiation and scans, because their doctors need to know are their tumors getting bigger, getting smaller? And that guides their therapy,” said Sen. Tom Takubo, (R) Kanawha – Majority Leader.

One bill that is likely dead is the so-called Fairness Act to protect the LBGTQ community from discrimination, has not gotten a vote in either chamber.

“The one bill everyone is waiting on is the balanced budget proposal. It is one of the few bills not covered by the 50-day crossover rule. It could still pass in the regular 60-day session, or in a special session,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

