Cabell County bridge to close overnight for inspection

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials say West Virginia Route 106 will be closed overnight at the East Huntington Bridge, also known as the Frank “Gunner” Gatski Memorial Bridge, in Cabell County for inspection.

The WV Division of Highways will conduct an inspection and maintenance to the structure of the bridge beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 26 and is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes. Officials say if additional time for bridge inspection or maintenance is needed, the bridge will be closed again from 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27 to 5 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 28.