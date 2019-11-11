Cabell County delegate introduces specialty plate in support of law enforcement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) Law enforcement in West Virginia has been under attack recently. Some officers have been questioned on their use of force when arresting suspects and others have been shot in the line of duty, but one Cabell County delegate thinks its time law enforcement officers know they are appreciated.



West Virginia has hundreds of thousands, maybe even millions of vehicles on its highways and roads every day, and Cabell County Del. Daniel Linville wants to add wrinkle into how some of the state license plates look.

He is introducing the Back the Blue license plate, in support of the Mountain State’s law enforcement.



“. . . and when they(law enforcement) see that, hopefully, they know what they are doing is appreciated,” said Linville.



Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, who recently had two deputies shot in the line of duty while executing a search warrant, said he thinks the license plate is a great idea.



“The world that we are in right now, the violence on police officers and the things that have happened, it’s nice to know that there is someone helping you and there is someone on your side,” said Zerkle.



Linville said the state legislature passed a bill last session to get the license plate added into the West Virginia DMV’s registry of specialized plates, and the plates will be available at the beginning of next year. The plate will be the first of its kind in the state.



“This is the first that I know of that says we support police officers. . . the blue line,” said Zerkle.



The Cabell County delegate said the proceeds from the specialized license plate fee go to the WV state road fund, but next legislative session he will be introducing a constitutional amendment that will redirect the monies from the Back the Blue plates into a fund for law enforcement.



“It may be need-based, it may be application-based, all that would be certainly open,” said Linville.



Zerkle added if money can be created to assist law enforcement with post-traumatic stress, vests, or whatever to help law enforcement “it is another layer that will be added to help benefit” law enforcement.



Linville said if the constitutional amendment passes through the state legislature and is signed by the governor, it will then go to the people of West Virginia for a vote in the next general election.



He also said at the beginning next year there will be another license plate available for wounded officers, and it will specifically be for officers who received a purple heart. It will have a special insignia on it.

