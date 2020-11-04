Cabell County General Election statistics

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Here are the projected numbers so far for races in Cabell County and Huntington.
Mayor of Huntington
Rep. Scott Marshall Caserta – 4,181
Dem. Steve Williams – 7,060
County Commissioner
Rep. Nancy Cartmill – 20,758
Dem. Billy Wayne Bailey – 12,372
City Council District 2
Rep. Todd Sweeny – 527
Dem. Stephanie Heck – 500
City Council District 3
Dem. Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh – 328
Ind. Charles Shaw – 147
City Council District 4
Rep. Jeff Ward – 492
Dem. Jennifer Wheeler – 1,134
City Council District 5
Dem. Teresa Johnson – 1,052
City Council District 6
Rep. William A. Dawson, Jr – 1,10
Dem. Holly Smith Mount – 1,868
City Council District 7
Rep. Luke Brumfield – 552
Dem Mike Schockley – 821
City Council District 8
Rep. Linda Blough – 459
Dem. Pat Jones – 485
City Council District 9
Rep. Dale Anderson – 634
Dem. Ally Layman – 545
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.