Cabell County General Election statistics

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Here are the projected numbers so far for races in Cabell County and Huntington.

Mayor of Huntington

Rep. Scott Marshall Caserta – 4,181

Dem. Steve Williams – 7,060

County Commissioner

Rep. Nancy Cartmill – 20,758

Dem. Billy Wayne Bailey – 12,372

City Council District 2

Rep. Todd Sweeny – 527

Dem. Stephanie Heck – 500

City Council District 3

Dem. Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh – 328

Ind. Charles Shaw – 147

City Council District 4

Rep. Jeff Ward – 492

Dem. Jennifer Wheeler – 1,134

City Council District 5

Dem. Teresa Johnson – 1,052

City Council District 6

Rep. William A. Dawson, Jr – 1,10

Dem. Holly Smith Mount – 1,868

City Council District 7

Rep. Luke Brumfield – 552

Dem Mike Schockley – 821

City Council District 8

Rep. Linda Blough – 459

Dem. Pat Jones – 485

City Council District 9

Rep. Dale Anderson – 634

Dem. Ally Layman – 545

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

