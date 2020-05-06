Cabell County Public Library planning soft reopening

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Public Library and its respective branches will be having a soft opening.
The soft opening will be Monday, May 11, 2020. Although libraries will not allow the public in the library, books and other materials may be placed on reserve online by phone and pick-up at the Main library at the drive-up window.
At the branches, books and materials requested will also be available as a drop-off or pick-up. Patrons are encouraged to place reserves at the Cabell County Public Library website before calling to make a reservation. Books and other materials – including DVDs, CDs, and other materials may also be returned to the book returns.
After notification, books are available from the main library and they can be picked up at the drive-up window between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Books on reserve from the branches will need to be picked up between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Before picking up the media at the branches, individuals must call the specific branch and reserve for pick up. Fax service, notaries, photocopies and tax forms will be available at all library branches, but patrons must call and make an appointment for these services.
Telephone numbers for the Main library and branches are as follows:
- Main 304-528-5700
- Barboursville 304-736-4621
- Cox Landing 304-733-3022
- Gallaher 304-528-5696
- Guyandotte 304-528-5698
- Milton 304-743-6711
- Salt Rock 304-733-2186
- West Huntington 304-528-5697
For more information, call Judy Rule; Director at 304-528-5700 or email at jrule@cabell.lib.wv.us.
