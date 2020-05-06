Cabell County Public Library planning soft reopening

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Public Library and its respective branches will be having a soft opening.

The soft opening will be Monday, May 11, 2020. Although libraries will not allow the public in the library, books and other materials may be placed on reserve online by phone and pick-up at the Main library at the drive-up window.

At the branches, books and materials requested will also be available as a drop-off or pick-up. Patrons are encouraged to place reserves at the Cabell County Public Library website before calling to make a reservation. Books and other materials – including DVDs, CDs, and other materials may also be returned to the book returns.

After notification, books are available from the main library and they can be picked up at the drive-up window between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Books on reserve from the branches will need to be picked up between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Before picking up the media at the branches, individuals must call the specific branch and reserve for pick up. Fax service, notaries, photocopies and tax forms will be available at all library branches, but patrons must call and make an appointment for these services.

Telephone numbers for the Main library and branches are as follows:

Main 304-528-5700

Barboursville 304-736-4621

Cox Landing 304-733-3022

Gallaher 304-528-5696

Guyandotte 304-528-5698

Milton 304-743-6711

Salt Rock 304-733-2186

West Huntington 304-528-5697

For more information, call Judy Rule; Director at 304-528-5700 or email at jrule@cabell.lib.wv.us.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories