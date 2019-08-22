Cabell County public schools is providing free lunches to students

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Cabell County public schools is making sure no child comes to school hungry, or leaves school with an empty belly.

All 26 public schools in Cabell County are participating in the Community Eligibility Provisions Program(CEP) through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

It is a free lunch program for children in high poverty areas, and this is the second year in a row the entire district is enrolled.

“Over the years we have seen an increase in the poverty rate for students coming into the Cabell County schools,” said Rhonda McCoy, director of Food Services for Cabell County public schools.

The CEP program is an alternative to families having to fill out applications for free and reduced lunches then waiting to be approved.

Through the federal program if at least 40 percent of a school’s students are eligible for free meal benefits, then all the kids in the district qualify for it.

While many consider it a well worthwhile program for kids, it’s also an indicator of a big problem in Cabell County.

“80 percent. . . 80 percent (kids) qualify,” said McCoy.

Cabell County Delegate, John Mandt Jr, said that he feels one of the causes for intense poverty in the area is due to an increase in drug use in the county.

Police Chief Hank Dial said that the Huntington Police Department made 949 drug arrests in 2018.

Mandt Jr said he also feels that a lack of high paying jobs in the area has had an impact on the local economy.

The Cabell County Delegate added that 1 in every 25 students in the county is homeless.

“Over the years we have seen lots of business no longer exist, and when those good jobs are gone we see some poverty,” said McCoy.

However, the district’s superintendent said he see’s some brighter days ahead for families in the district.

“Improvement is on the rise. We see a lot of good things happening in our communities. . . jobs are coming back,” said Ryan Saxe, superintendent Cabell County public schools.

In the meantime the program is allowing the school system to feed nearly 13,000 students each day, breakfast and lunch.

Saxe said he is glad to see that no child has to go hungry throughout the school day, regardless of his or her socioeconomic background.

Students in Kanawha County will also have the opportunity to participate in the CEP program this school year.

More than 25,000 students each day will be eating lunch and breakfast at no cost.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported that In West Virginia, over 14 percent of residents live in food insecure households, and more than 100,000 children live below the poverty line.