Cabell County Schools to discuss mask requirements

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)- Cabell County Schools could become the next district in the area to require masks in schools.

The Cabell County Schools Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss and possibly vote on mask requirements.

The meeting will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Central Office Board meeting room at the Cabell County School District headquarters in Huntington. The meeting will be open to the public.