Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Cabell County Schools to discuss mask requirements

News

by: Tom Lesyna

Posted: / Updated:

High school students at school, wearing N95 Face masks.
Sitting in a classroom.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)- Cabell County Schools could become the next district in the area to require masks in schools.

The Cabell County Schools Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss and possibly vote on mask requirements.

The meeting will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Central Office Board meeting room at the Cabell County School District headquarters in Huntington. The meeting will be open to the public.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS