Cabell County Schools to provide meals to children during school closure

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – On Friday, November 20, Cabell County Schools will utilize school buses to deliver student meal boxes for the week of Thanksgiving to the “Grab-N-Go” sites listed below. These five-day meal boxes will include breakfast and lunch for each day and will be available for pickup from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM.

The Grab-N-Go sites are operated much like drive-throughs. Parents or guardians will not need to exit their cars in order to receive their students’ meals.

Meal boxes are provided free of charge to all children 18 or under or students enrolled in Cabell County Schools. This includes those students participating in virtual or blended learning. Parents of virtual learning students will not be registering for meals online until further notice.

Daily breakfast and lunch packs will be distributed at the same Grab-N-Go sites November 30 through December 2. This service will continue daily until school resumes.

A.D. Lewis Community Center Monday – Friday 12:00 – 12:30

1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. Huntington

Adams Landing Apartments

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

820 Virginia Ave. W. Huntington

Altizer Elementary School

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

250 Third Street, Huntington

Altizer Park

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

210 11th Street, Huntington

Antioch Baptist Church

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

523 Little Fudge Creek Rd., Ona

April Dawn Park

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

1201 Smith Street, Milton

Barboursville Middle School

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

400 Central Avenue, Barboursville

Barker’s Ridge Fire Department

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

9345 Barker’s Ridge Rd., Milton

Bloomingdale Church

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

State Route 10, Salt Rock

Blue Spruce Community

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton

Cabell County Board of Education Central Office

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

2850 Fifth Avenue, Huntington

Central City Elementary School

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

2100 Washington Avenue, Huntington

Central City Plaza

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

14th Street West & Madison Avenue, Huntington

Chestnut Grove Church

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

10390 Dry Ridge Rd., Milton

Colonial Lanes

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

626 5th Street W, Huntington

Cox Landing Elementary

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

6358 Cox Lane, Lesage

Culloden Elementary School

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

2100 US Route 60, Culloden

Dale Road & Amos Street

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

Dale Road, Milton

Fairfield East Community Center

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

2711 8th Avenue, Huntington

Farmdale Church of Christ

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville

Fellowship Baptist Church

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

3661 US Route 60, Barboursville

Forest Bluff Apartments

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

7150 Beech Drive, Huntington

Founders Landing

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

2402 5th Ave W., Huntington

Frazier’s Lane

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

Frazier’s Lane, Lesage

Glenbrier Apartments

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington

Green Acres

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

7830 Ohio River Road, Lesage

Guyandotte Elementary

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

607 Fifth Avenue, Huntington

Guyan Estates Pool

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville

Highlawn Elementary

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

2549 First Avenue, Huntington

Hite –Saunders Elementary

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

3708 Green Valley Rd, Huntington

Huntington East Middle School

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

1 Campbell Drive, Huntington

JW Community Center

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

Positive People Assoc.

1637 8th Avenue, Huntington

Marcum Terrace

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington

Martha Elementary School

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

3067 Martha Road, Barboursville

Mary Layne Estates

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

3321 Cyrus Creek, Barboursville

Milton Elementary School

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

1201 Pike Street, Milton

Milton Pre-School

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

Rt. 60, Milton WV

Ona Elementary

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

2701 Elementary Drive, Ona

Phil Cline Family YMCA

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

917 9th Street, Huntington

Rotary Gardens Apartments

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

65 Smith Drive, Huntington

Bethlehem Church

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

Raccoon Creek, Salt Rock

Salt Rock Elementary

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

5570 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock

Southside Elementary School

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

930 2nd St. Huntington

Spring Hill Elementary School

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

1901 Hall Ave., Huntington

Village of Barboursville Elementary

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 12:30

718 Central Ave. Barboursville