Cabell County Schools to provide meals to children during school closure

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – On Friday, November 20, Cabell County Schools will utilize school buses to deliver student meal boxes for the week of Thanksgiving to the “Grab-N-Go” sites listed below. These five-day meal boxes will include breakfast and lunch for each day and will be available for pickup from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM.

The Grab-N-Go sites are operated much like drive-throughs. Parents or guardians will not need to exit their cars in order to receive their students’ meals.

Meal boxes are provided free of charge to all children 18 or under or students enrolled in Cabell County Schools. This includes those students participating in virtual or blended learning. Parents of virtual learning students will not be registering for meals online until further notice.

Daily breakfast and lunch packs will be distributed at the same Grab-N-Go sites November 30 through December 2. This service will continue daily until school resumes.

A.D. Lewis Community Center                                  

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. Huntington

Adams Landing Apartments                          

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30 

820 Virginia Ave. W. Huntington

Altizer Elementary School                                         

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30 

250 Third Street, Huntington

Altizer Park                                                                

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

210 11th Street, Huntington

Antioch Baptist Church                                              

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

523 Little Fudge Creek Rd., Ona

April Dawn Park                                                         

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

1201 Smith Street, Milton

Barboursville Middle School                          

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

400 Central Avenue, Barboursville

Barker’s Ridge Fire Department                                

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30 

9345 Barker’s Ridge Rd., Milton

Bloomingdale Church                                    

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

State Route 10, Salt Rock

Blue Spruce Community                                            

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton

Cabell County Board of Education Central Office                 

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

2850 Fifth Avenue, Huntington

Central City Elementary School                                

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

2100 Washington Avenue, Huntington

Central City Plaza                                                      

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

14th Street West & Madison Avenue, Huntington

Chestnut Grove Church                                             

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

10390 Dry Ridge Rd., Milton

Colonial Lanes                                                           

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

626 5th Street W, Huntington 

Cox Landing Elementary                                           

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

6358 Cox Lane, Lesage

Culloden Elementary School                         

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30 

2100 US Route 60, Culloden

Dale Road & Amos Street                                         

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

Dale Road, Milton

Fairfield East Community Center                              

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

2711 8th Avenue, Huntington

Farmdale Church of Christ                                        

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville

Fellowship Baptist Church                                         

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

3661 US Route 60, Barboursville

Forest Bluff Apartments                                             

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30 

7150 Beech Drive, Huntington

Founders Landing                                                      

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

2402 5th Ave W., Huntington

Frazier’s Lane                                                

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

Frazier’s Lane, Lesage

Glenbrier Apartments                                    

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington

Green Acres                                                               

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30             

7830 Ohio River Road, Lesage

Guyandotte Elementary                                             

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

607 Fifth Avenue, Huntington

Guyan Estates Pool                                                   

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville

Highlawn Elementary                                     

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

2549 First Avenue, Huntington

Hite –Saunders Elementary                          

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

3708 Green Valley Rd, Huntington

Huntington East Middle School                                 

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

1 Campbell Drive, Huntington

JW Community Center                                              

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

Positive People Assoc.

1637 8th Avenue, Huntington

Marcum Terrace                                                        

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

816 St. Louis Avenue, Huntington

Martha Elementary School                                        

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

3067 Martha Road, Barboursville

Mary Layne Estates                                                   

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

3321 Cyrus Creek, Barboursville

Milton Elementary School                                          

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

1201 Pike Street, Milton        

Milton Pre-School                                                      

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

Rt. 60, Milton WV

Ona Elementary                                                         

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

2701 Elementary Drive, Ona 

Phil Cline Family YMCA                                            

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

917 9th Street, Huntington

Rotary Gardens Apartments                          

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30 

65 Smith Drive, Huntington

Bethlehem Church                                                     

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

Raccoon Creek, Salt Rock

Salt Rock Elementary                                    

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30 

5570 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock

Southside Elementary School                                   

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30 

930 2nd St. Huntington

Spring Hill Elementary School                                   

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30 

1901 Hall Ave., Huntington                

Village of Barboursville Elementary              

Monday – Friday                    

12:00 – 12:30

718 Central Ave. Barboursville

