Cabell County warrant sweep captures 15 fugitives

Cabell County, W. Va. – (WOWK) A two-day warrant sweep in Cabell County, West Virginia ended with the arrests of 15 fugitives.

The sweep, performed by the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, ended on July 25th. Officers from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and the United States Marshals Service are all part of the CUFFED Task Force.

The fugitives arrested had warrants out for a long list of crimes including drug charges, malicious wounding and strangulation. The task force reports one of the fugitives arrested also had a gun which could lead to additional charges.

This was the task force’s first warrant sweep in Cabell County since 11 Deputy Sheriffs from Cabell County were sworn in as Special Deputy United States Marshals.