Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter currently not accepting cats or kittens

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter in Huntington has seen a recent inundation of kittens and cats, rendering them unable to take in anymore at this time.

Executive Director Courtney Proctor Cross explains one reason there are so many cats and kittens is because it’s “kitten season” and adds pet owners lack the responsibility to spay and neuter their pets.

“There’s a tremendous influx of cats and kittens every summer, you can expect that,” Cross said. “We never know what’s coming through the doors at any given time.”

Another reason is due to some of the shelter dogs being involved in court cases. While they cannot be adopted out, they can be fostered.

“We have a little bit of a bad situation in that we have lots of animals that are on court-case hold here, meaning that they are part of a court case and we can’t do anything with them other than maybe put them in a foster home,” Cross said.

Cross added another road block happened Thursday morning before the shelter was even open. She explained someone dropped off 18 dogs.

“We have over 100 dogs and 100 cats and we are trying very hard to not be in a position where we have to euthanize for space,” Cross said.

You can contact the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter directly via their Facebook Page, or by phone from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 304-696-5551.