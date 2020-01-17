Cabell -Wayne Association of the Blind building damaged by late night fire

Huntington, W.Va. (WOWK) The Huntington Fire Department responded to fire a little before 11PM Thursday night at the Cabell – Wayne Association of the Blind Building at the corner of 1st Street and 4th Avenue.

The building was filled up smoke but there were no visible flames from the street level, according to a 13 News reporter who was at the scene.

Fire officials who were on the scene said nobody was inside the building, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was contained quickly by the fire department, and it didn’t spread to any other structures.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed at this time by the Huntington Fire Department.