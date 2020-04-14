Calhoun County Schools receives grant to help families during COVID-19 pandemic

GRANTSVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – Calhoun County Schools has secured a grant to help feed families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a partnership with the charity, Save the Children, the schools received a $30,000 grant from Nokidshungry.

They will be purchasing bulk food items to distribute to families. The schools will also purchase gas certificates to offset the cost of food and supply items purchased by families of students.

