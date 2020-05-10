California hiker trapped in whirlpool rescued

FRESNO, CA (CNN) – A quick-thinking off-duty officer helped save a 24-year-old California hiker who was trapped in a whirlpool on Saturday.

The hiker was trying to cross Angel Falls when he became trapped in the fast-moving spring water.

Off-duty officer Brent Donley – who was hiking nearby — used a strap from his backpack and tied it around a branch so the hiker could grab it.

He then threw the branch to the man and talked him through the rescue.

Angel Falls is a main attraction for hikers along Willow Creek Trail – which has been deemed dangerous due to the slippery rocks along the path.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories