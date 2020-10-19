Camp Virgil Tate welcomes AmeriCorps NCCC members for needed labor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Camp Virgil Tate was in danger of closing until the Kanawha County Commission awarded them $50,000 to help the struggling camp keep their doors open for the remainder of the year.

They’ve also got an extra helping hand with labor from the AmeriCorps NCCC thanks to a grant.

During most summers, Camp Virgil Tate in Kanawha County sees upwards of 1,400 kids, but this summer there were none.

“You know it’s been a challenging summer for everybody, but it’s been a really hard summer for non-profits, there is no funding for them,” said Kerri Carte.

On Saturday Carte finally got to use the camp’s kitchen which hadn’t been used in months, as the camp welcomed a dozen AmeriCorps NCCC members to the camp.

AmeriCorps NCCC members arrived at Camp Virgil Tate today where they’ll be doing some much needed maintenance and trail work to the camp. Here they are fishing. More tonight at 11 @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/JiruPOnh4l — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) October 18, 2020

The members are based in Vicksburg, Mississippi but they come from all over the U.S.

The group is fresh off of helping with relief efforts during Hurricane Laura, and they’ll be helping with much-needed maintenance and trail work at the camp.

“Not only are they helping out the camp but the camp is helping out the group, it’s teaching us different skills and exposing people who might not actually have a camp like Virgil Tate in their area,” said Johnathan Ferrell, one of the NCCC members.

Emily McCormick grew up going to Camp Virgil Tate and participating in their 4-H program.

She now volunteers at the camp and will be overseeing the members during their month-long stay.

“I actually met my husband here when I was nine years old and we got married here two years ago,” she said.

“So, in addition to building those life skills you also encourage kids to connect with each other,” she added.

That’s why Kerri Carte says the camp is worth saving.

“I wasn’t fortunate enough to go to camp as a kid, my parents didn’t have money for that, and I made sure my kids were able to go to camp and that has made difference in their lives,” said Carte.

The camp has set up a blue donation box at their entrance where they are taking checks and donations which they hope will last for generations to come.

