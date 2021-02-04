Campaign aims to highlight take out options at locally owned restaurants

NITRO, WV (WOWK) So much has changed since COVID-19 including the way we dine out. Restaurants have been hit extremely hard by the pandemic. Nitro leaders have come up with a plan to help locally owned restaurants stay in the game.

Danielle Oldham left her job of 10 years to come and work for her dad at Katherine’s Cafe in Nitro. In the wake of the pandemic he needed help transitioning to a different way of serving customers.

“He brought me on because I have a lot of experience with ‘to go’ and with doing Door Dash and getting our online ordering going,” Oldham said.

It is an option that has become vital since the pandemic.

The “Get it to go, in Nitro” campaign showcases take out offerings at locally owned restaurants. The Convention and Visitors Bureau helped put together videos of those restaurants explaining the process for ordering take out.

“We have some really great family restuarants, family owned operations, that provide excellent carry out,” said Joe Stevens, Executive Director of the Nitro CVB.

Melinda McGinnis opened Dream Day Cafe in December 2019, a few months before the pandemic.

“I love people. I was a nurse for 22 years and I stopped doing that to see the happy side of everything,” she said.

Now even though things are far from easy she says she’s taking it one step at a time and hoping projects like this one will encourage customers to support their local businesses.

“I have a lot of faith and by the grace of God I just take it day by day. I can’t think about tomorrow. Like I said now things are picking up a little bit it is a little bit easier,” McGinnis said.

There are six restaurants participating in the campaign. You can watch the videos by clicking here.