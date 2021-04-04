Canines and their owners celebrate Easter with ‘egg hunt’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — COVID-19 didn’t stop some dog owners from enjoying the Easter holiday.

When the pandemic first began, the CDC wasn’t sure if dogs and cats could spread COVID-19 to humans; now that more is known about how COVID-19 is spread and more people are getting vaccinated, Country Roads Pet Resort went all out for the holiday.

On Saturday there were two separate egg hunts on the property: one for children and another for canines.

But instead of eggs, the dogs got to hunt for milk bones.

Dog owners 13 News spoke with said they had no qualms attending.

“Obviously everyone here is wearing masks and if they’re not, they’re following that six feet distance, but really everyone’s happy to be out and to be able to do something like this egg hunt,” said Elizabeth who just moved to Charleston from Georgia.

Country Roads Pet Resort owner Bill Hatzopolous says the dog and cat boarding center struggled throughout the pandemic.

“Right now, it’s a little slow still but we’re just hoping it picks up,” he said.

Plans are underway to construct a water park on the property just for dogs.

There’s also a stage in the works before an illustration of Myrtle Beach where Hatzopolous is planning live music events as soon as this May.

Hatzopolous says it’s all in an effort for things to get back to where they were pre-pandemic.

“We want to open up, we want to expand our horizons and the kids and dogs are a part of it,” he said.

But on Saturday the dogs were just grateful for their milk bones.

You can find more information about upcoming events at Country Roads Pet Resort here.