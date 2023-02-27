SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX/KUCW) — A New York shellfish producer is recalling canned shrimp after reports of canning problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. is recalling one lot of 4-ounce metal cans of GEISHA Medium Shrimp. According to the FDA, the voluntary recall is due to reports of swelling, leaking, or bursting cans. It added that there is a chance the product has been under-processed, causing the “potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The recalled cans have the following information:

UPC 071140003909

Lot number: LGC12W12E22 (appears on can bottom)

Best by May 12, 2026

The affected product has been sold at Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros. Markets, Safeway, and Albertsons in Utah, California, Arizona, and Colorado.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

The FDA said that consumers should not use shrimp even if it does not appear to be spoiled.

Customers should return the product to their place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Kawasho Foods USA at 212-841-7400 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, or via email at info@geishabrand.com.