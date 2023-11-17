CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One of the region’s largest arts and crafts shows is making a return to the Capital City this holiday season.

Each year, the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center is filled with high quality, original items at affordable prices during the Capital City Arts and Craft Show. Nearly 160 booths featuring creations from artists from six states will be on display this year.

From traditional to contemporary treasures, including jewelry, pottery and woodwork, the 54th annual Capital City Arts and Craft Show has something for everyone. The event is sponsored by the Kanawha City Lions Club.

Some vendors say the event begins the start of their winter sales season.

“Kinda kicks off my winter season. I actually sell more metal flowers through the wintertime and Christmas than any other time of year,” said Joe Foley, owner of Steel Blooming, Inc.

The art and craft fair opened on Friday, Nov. 17, runs Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and then on Sunday, Nov. 19, from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.