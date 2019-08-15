Capital High School Football Preview

Charleston, W. Va (WOWK) — The Capital Cougars are currently practicing at Dupont Middle School, as Laidley field undergoes renovations.

Head coach Jon Carpenter has some “re-tooling” to do himself. That’s the term he prefers to use instead of rebuilt. The Cougars lose a chunk of personnel from last season’s squad that finished 11-2 and lost in the championship game to Spring Valley.

One of the biggest replacements will be for Kerry Martin at quarterback — who enter his freshman season at WVU.

“I think we’ve still got a lot of good football players,” said Carpenter. Last time we rebuilt, we were a quarterback sneak from going to the championship game.”

A lot of talent remains on the field for Capital. Marshall commit Kerion Martin, brother of last year’s quarterback will suit up for the Cougars at receiver and safety. Capital also has a talented receiver in Chance Knox.

See them in action against Johnson central on August 30th for their first game.

WOWK has you covered right up to the start of the season with preseason previews and coverage!