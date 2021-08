A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Kanawha County Schools, Capital High School will be remote learning for the rest of the week (Wednesday, August 25 through Friday, August 27).

This decision was made in consultation with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.