Capitol & Hale Streets closed again this weekend for outdoor dining

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Outdoor dining street closures will continue this weekend on blocks of Capitol & Hale Streets.

Closures will take place from 7 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, through 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street.

One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge.

Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.

Emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street & Hale Street throughout the closure.

“We want folks to continue to enjoy outdoor dining. We have spoken with our restaurants to ensure all patrons follow the guidelines set forth by the Governor’s executive orders, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the CDC. We strongly recommend folks wear face coverings when they are not eating or drinking and that they adhere to social distancing guidelines.” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

Restaurants will provide tables, chairs and tents in order to serve customers outside of their establishments. All items will be sanitized in accordance with Kanawha-Charleston Health Department guidelines. Quarrier Street will have bagged meters that are reserved for those picking up take-out orders.

