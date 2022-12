SISSONVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A car crashed into a second-story porch on the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive.

Dispatchers tell 13 News there doesn’t appear to be any structural damage to the home itself. Crews at the scene say the driver is not injured.

Officials say the driver swerved to miss a tree in the road, but hit it, spun out and crashed into the porch.