CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Both eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down in Charleston due to a car driving through a telephone poll on Saturday.

Kanawha County dispatch says around 11:50 a.m. they received calls of a car driving through a telephone pole and crashing in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

Emergency crews are still on the scene.

Injuries are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.