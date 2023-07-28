CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — No one was injured in a crash Friday night involving a fire truck and a passenger vehcile, Metro 911 says.

The accident between the vehicle and the city of Charleston fire truck happened at the intersection of Virginia Street East and Dickinson Streets, near the bridge leading to the South Hills area of Charleston.

We’ve reached out to the Charleston Fire Department too. They are working to find out more about the incident.

We will update you when we have more information.