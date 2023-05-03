CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Marching band season doesn’t start until mid summer camps, but fundraising runs nearly all year to keep a band on the field and on the road.

Capital High School Marching Band Fall 2022 – photo by: Chris Shew

The Capital High School Marching Band is holding a fundraising car show on the school grounds on Saturday, May 6th in Charleston.

The car show starts with registration at 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. and judging is from noon until 2 p.m. Prizes and trophies will be awarded at 2:30 p.m.

Band Director Chris Shew says the money earned from the show will help pay for field show costs as well as paying for the music the band will play, the drill design they will perform and for the camp teachers who will help them.