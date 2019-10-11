Cardinals go with same roster for NLCS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals are going with the same roster for the NL Championship Series that they used in the first round of the playoffs.

The only notable exclusions for St. Louis are right-handers Michael Wacha and John Gant. Wacha is recovering from a strained shoulder. Gant went 11-1 with a 3.66 ERA this year, but the reliever struggled in the last part of the season.

The roster includes 12 pitchers and 13 position players.

The Cardinals host the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the NLCS on Friday night.

Washington has yet to announce its roster.

