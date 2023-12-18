MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Several thousand kids were on hand in the Coliseum to catch the WVU women’s basketball team on Monday morning.

They weren’t the only ones getting an education.

The Mountaineers gutted out a 77-72 win over Wright State in their first tight matchup at home so far this season.

“I kept telling them at timeout ‘show me your guts, you’re just going to have to gut this thing out. It’s not going to be pretty. It’s not going to be beautiful basketball but just have some guts about you and figure out how to get this thing done,'” said WVU head coach Mark Kellogg.

The win marks West Virginia’s fifth 10-0 start in program history.

WVU spent much of the game playing from behind after an early 5-0 start by the Raiders’ star guard Alexis Hutchinson.

“Big time credit to Wright State,” said Kellogg. “They were the aggressor. They were the team that punched first.”

After tying up the game behind a JJ Quinerly three-pointer and a Jordan Harrison layup, both squads just about went shot-for-shot.

West Virginia closed the first quarter with a 10-3 run to take a 18-15 lead, but Wright State (6-5) had answers. Hutchinson scored 13 points in the second quarter to lead the Raiders to a 36-31 lead with two minutes left in the half.

Foul shots closed the gap for the Mountaineers, with Quinerly and Harrison capitalizing on trips to the line. WVU went into the locker room up 37-36.

Wright State came out of the gate swinging in the second half with a Layne Ferrell three-pointer that gave the lead back to the Raiders. WSU never trailed in the third quarter.

West Virginia took the lead back on foul shots mid-way through the fourth quarter, but another foul would doom the old gold and blue.

Quinerly fouled out with a call off a Wright State inbound with just over four minutes left to play.

Despite Quinerly’s departure, the Raiders cooled off from the field, missing four of five field goals in the final minutes. Tirzah Moore and Jordan Harrison sank layups to put the Mountaineers ahead for good.

Quinerly led West Virginia with a career-high 30 points. Harrison tied a season-high with 18 points of her own.

“Honestly, I was just making my shots when I was open and just trying to be aggressive,” said Quinerly.

Hutchinson led all scorers with 37 points for Wright State.

WVU reported an attendance of 7,535 people.

The Mountaineers will return to action on Thursday against Niagara. Tip is set for 2 p.m. and the game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.