Carjacker who left dog to die in hot vehicle given 12-year prison sentence

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – A woman convicted of stealing a truck and leaving the owner’s dog to die inside the hot vehicle has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says Leslie Aguillard will face time for the following charges:

12 years for carjacking

10 years for aggravated cruelty to animals

12 years for second degree battery

7 of a 12 year sentence on an unrelated charge after time served

She will serve those sentences concurrently, meaning her total sentence is 12 years.

Aguillard stole David Mohr’s truck last summer while he was inside a Baton Rouge doughnut shop.

Mohr’s Labrador-Weimeraner, Rohr, was inside in the truck at the time.

Picture courtesy of David Mohr

Mohr tried to stop Aguillard as she took off, but he was dragged and injured in the process

The vehicle was later found with the dog dead of apparent heat exhaustion.

“He was an innocent victim,” Mohr said tearfully when he confronted Aguillard in court in December, 2019, The Advocate reports. “I know he was waiting for me to open that door. He was scared when it happened.”

Aguillard plead guilty back in March to all of the charges listed.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories