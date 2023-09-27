PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A couple families in our area received a life-changing gift Wednesday morning.

Thanks to the Good News Mountaineer Garage, two deserving Putnam County families each received a car Wednesday, Sept. 27. The cars were donated by Toyota Manufacturing in Buffalo.

Officials with the garage says the cars will help these families get back on the road to independence.

“Transportation is such a huge barrier in West Virginia. If you live in a remote area and have no transportation to get to work, that makes it very difficult to make ends meet,” said Good News Mountaineer Garage Deputy Director Ron Whiles. “Transportation is very important and helps these people get back to work.”

The Good News Mountaineer Garage is a non-profit organization that focuses on donating vehicles to families in need of transportation to and from work.