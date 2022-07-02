BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Case WV is holding a free basketball camp for children while teaching life lessons.

The camp is next week from July 5 through the 8th at Bluefield State University. Children who attend receive free lunch, snacks, and water. And at the end of the camp, campers will get a free t-shirt and a regulation-sized Spalding basketball.

Jim Pettus, the Program Coordinator said the camp is a perfect oppourtunity to reach out to campers.

“Through the platform of the camp, we can also spend time talking about prevention-related topics about drug and alcohol and abuse and also one of the hot topics like bullying and things like that. Just trying to stress to the kids about how important it is to be a good person and how to treat others,” Pettus said.

The camp is free for the first 100 boys and girls. No pre-registration is required.