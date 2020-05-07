CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 10 new cases of COVID-19.
So far, there have been 57,995 laboratory results received as of 5 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020:
- 1,297 positive
- 56,698 negative
- 51 deaths
- 738 recoveries
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will, in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.
Confirmed cases per count as of 5 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020: Barbour (6), Berkeley (177), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (27), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (85), Kanawha (175), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Huntington looking forward: fixing up older properties
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Cases continue to rise
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear gives daily update on COVID-19 at 5 p.m.
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County active COVID-19 cases equal to closed cases
- Pleas for more Covid-19 help from Congress; more parks to re-open
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to give an update on plans for reopening WV
- National Day of Prayer celebrated with drive-in service
- Kanawha County Sheriff searching for missing woman and one-year-old
- Bear activity on the upswing in Kentucky
- Justice Department dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn