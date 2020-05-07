Coronavirus in West Virginia: Cases continue to rise

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 10 new cases of COVID-19.

So far, there have been 57,995 laboratory results received as of 5 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020:

1,297 positive

56,698 negative

51 deaths

738 recoveries

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will, in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Confirmed cases per count as of 5 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020: Barbour (6), Berkeley (177), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (27), Gilmer (4), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (85), Kanawha (175), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

