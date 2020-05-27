Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 13 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, there have been 88,461 total confirmatory laboratory results received:

1,867 total cases

1,191 recoveries

74 deaths

The cumulative percent positive test is at 2.11%.



Cases confirmed by county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (281/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (136/0), Jefferson (159/3), Kanawha (213/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/7), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (86/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

