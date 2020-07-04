Cast your vote: All-Mountaineer Kicking Specialist

Special teams may not be the flashiest phase of the game, but it’s where football teams earn their victories.

The Mountaineers have had some talented — and entertaining — kickers throughout their history. Many have shown off their cannons of a leg, helping WVU score from anywhere on the field, while others were able to tune out the noise to give their team the edge as time ran out. In some cases, their kickers have done both.

Before you leave your vote, be sure to take a quick glance below the poll for a quick summary of each Mountaineers' career.

Paul Woodside (WVUSports.com)

Paul Woodside (1981-1984): West Virginia’s all-time leader in field goals made with 74, Woodside remains one of the most solid kickers in the Mountaineers’ program history. He missed just two extra points in his career, making 101 out of 103 attempts, and hit the school-record long field goal at 55 yards. He was inducted to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.

Todd Sauerbrun (1991-1994): Before his lengthy career in the NFL, Sauerbrun was bombing punts for the Mountaineers in Morgantown. In total, his punts flipped the field a total of 8,181 yards, including a 90-yard bomb in his senior year season-opener in 1994 against Nebraska. He also added some field goals in his junior year, making 30 of 32 extra points and 8 field goals for a total of 54 points. He went on to punt for 13 years in the NFL.

Pat McAfee (WVUSports.com)

Pat McAfee (2005-2008): The leading all-time leading scorer and arguably the most entertaining Mountaineer in program history, McAfee put a total of 384 points on the board for WVU as he appeared in all 51 games beginning his freshman season. He was a jack-of-all-trades with his right foot, contributing punting duties in his final three seasons, sending punts 5,512 yards — a job which would land him a solid job with the Indianapolis Colts for eight seasons.

Josh Lambert (WVUStats.com)

Josh Lambert (2013-2016): Lambert broke out in his sophomore 2014 season when his clutch fourth quarter kicking helped the Mountaineers get the edge on the road against Maryland and Texas Tech. The game-winner against Texas Tech was a 55-yarder, tying Paul Woodside’s program record from 1984. In total, Lambert scored 340 points for the Mountaineers, putting him third all-time in WVU history.

