Cast your vote: All-Mountaineer Tight End/Fullback

When the Mountaineers have had talented tight ends or fullbacks on the roster, they’ve utilized those players in key moments.

While those positions have changed over the course of the program’s history, several notable athletes have made their mark. We need fans to help us choose a tight end or fullback to include in the All-Mountaineer Team.

The top vote-getter from this category will be featured in the All-Mountaineer Team, which will be unveiled July 6. A bio for each nominee is included below the poll.

Tom Allman (WVUSports.com

Tom Allman (1951-53): Captained the Mountaineers in the 1954 Sugar Bowl and recorded a touchdown. He earned All-America honors in and is enshrined in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame.

Jim Braxton (WVUSports.com)

Jim Braxton (1968-70): Another All-American and WVU Sports Hall of Famer, Braxton racked up 1,462 rushing yards and 906 receiving yards as a Mountaineer before enjoying a pro career with the Bills and Dolphins in the 70s.

Ron Wolfley (1981-84): The New York native recorded 1,329 rushing yards over his four-year career, scoring 11 total touchdowns.

Anthony Becht (WVU Athletics)

Anthony Becht (1996-99): The 6-6, 265-pound tight end is one of 42 players in WVU history to record more than 1,000 career receiving yards. Becht wrapped up his time in old gold and blue with 83 catches for 1,178 yards and 11 TDs.

Owen Schmitt (WVUSports.com)

Owen Schmitt (2005-07): Who could forget about the Runaway Beer Truck? Schmitt played a key role on West Virginia’s 2008 Fiesta Bowl team. That season, he carried the ball 47 times for 275 yards, but it’s his 57-yard scoring run in the Fiesta Bowl — and ensuing postgame speech — that secured him a spot in Mountaineer football lore.

If you missed yesterday’s poll, it’s still live. Here’s a full list of our daily polls, including the ones yet to come: