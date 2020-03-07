Casteel, Legg join Neal Brown’s staff at West Virginia

Marshall offensive coordinator Bill Legg works with Ryan Bee during the NCAA college football team’s spring practice Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

MORGANTOWN, W.V. (AP) — West Virginia has rehired a pair of former longtime assistant football coaches, adding Jeff Casteel as a defensive analyst and Bill Legg as the assistant to coach Neal Brown.

Brown announced the hirings Friday.

Casteel was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Nevada for the past three years. He served as defensive coordinator and other roles during his stint at West Virginia from 2001-11.

Legg served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mercer last season. At West Virginia he was the interior offensive line coach from 1995 to 1999 and the offensive coordinator in his final season in 2000. He also spent a decade at Marshall.