CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies search for breaking and entering suspect

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – A local business owner, along with sheriff’s deputies, need the public’s help finding a suspect caught on camera in a locked office.

Laura Ross says in the 10 years she’s owned Laura’s Laundromat on Route 60 in Barboursville, she’s been robbed multiple times.

“It’s very disheartening,” Ross said. “The worst part, I think, is the damage that they do is so much greater than the money that they get.”

Laura’s business was broken into Wednesday. A man is seen taking her belongings from her office, which was locked with the security system armed.

“I need the public help to find this guy and get him off the street once and for all,” Ross said.

Ross said the man was able to bypass the security system on her office’s steel door by coming in through the ceiling. She has gone through the security video over and over.

“You can see him jump, he jumped from the access roof down into my store,” Ross said. “He just noticed that I had cameras and so now he’s trying to disguise himself.”

Her security cameras got a clear shot of his face. Deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department say they are looking for Leonard Hogan on a felony breaking and entering charge. Ross says this isn’t the first time she’s seen this man. She shows a collection of photos and video she has of previous times she says the same man was in her business stealing money out of her machines and even taking one of her televisions that was mounted to a wall. She says, in total, this is her fifth run-in with Hogan.

“They wait until everybody’s gone and then they break in,” Ross said. “So they’re not out to hurt people, they’re just coming in to steal and do damage.”

Ross says the one thing this suspect hasn’t damaged is her will to keep going not just as a local business owner, but as someone her customers can still rely on.

Deputies say if you know the whereabouts of Leonard Hogan to call 911 or the sheriff’s department. Hogan also has a warrant out for this arrest out of Lexington, Ky., on credit card fraud charges.

