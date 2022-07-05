IRVING, TX( WOWK) – Days after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports is reporting that the Big 12 is in deep discussions with other Pac 12 schools about joining the conference.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were the schools mentioned as potential targets. The Big 12 is set to add BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston in 2024. Texas and Oklahoma are set to leave for the SEC in 2025.

Adding schools from a vulnerable Pac 12 would add stability to the Big 12, who has lost four schools since 2012. West Virginia joined the conference in 2012 alongside TCU.